MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – No. 4 WVU men’s soccer (8-0-2, 1-0-2 Sun Belt) erased a 1-0 deficit and defended a lead of its own against Georgia State (3-3-4, 1-1-1 Sun Belt) in Atlanta en route to a 4-3 win over the Panthers Saturday.

WVU conceded the opening goal of the game for the first time this season when GSU defender Oliver Hlynsson found the head of midfielder Justin McLean on a corner kick for a 1-0 Panther lead in the games fifth minute.

The Mountaineers didn’t respond until the 40th minute when junior forward Yutaro Tsukada delivered one of his longest goals of the season on a brilliant strike that found the top left corner of the net from outside the box to knot the score at 1-1.

Just over three minutes later Tsukada found Sergio Ors Navarro – who assisted the first goal – who scored for a 2-1 advantage heading into halftime.

WVU controlled its lead for over half of the second period, but Georgia State forward Jordan Beam beat WVU keeper Jackson Lee to his right side on a highlight-worthy strike to even the score at 2-2.

Fifth year midfielder Luke McCormick entered Saturday’s match with no goals and a pair of assists on the season. By the end of the game, he had two goals to his name.

McCormick gave WVU a 3-2 advantage in the 77th minute off Tsukada’s second assist of the night, but he was not done there. Six minutes later, WVU forward Marcus Caldeira charged down the field with McCormick and Tsukada on a three-to-two man advantage. Caldeira delivered a perfect leading ball to McCormick down the right alley, who drilled home the fourth – and eventual game-winning – goal past the GSU keeper’s left side.

Georgia Southern halved the lead to 4-3 in the 85th minute, but WVU held on to win 4-3.

Lee finished the day with four saves, including one in the closing minutes off a GSU corner kick.

WVU returns to Morgantown next Wednesday to face Loyola (Md.) at Dick Dlesk Soccer stadium at 6 p.m. ET.