Mountaineers dominate #SCTop10: Dromers, Douglas featured

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A pair of Mountaineers created two of the top highlights in the world of sports Thursday.

You’ve probably seen this play by now: after missing 11 games, WVU men’s soccer midfielder Dyon Dromers scored an absolute thunderbolt in his return to the lineup. Dromer’s rocket was featured as the No. 4 play on the midnight edition of SportsCenter Top 10:

That goal against Georgia State tied the score at 1-1 in the second half, setting the Mountaineers up for a late winner in a crucial conference contest. They’ll return to action Sunday on the road against Georgia Southern, and then host Bowling Green Thursday night in their regular season finale.

A former Mountaineer also made a game-saving play in the NFL as the Packers took on the Cardinals on Thursday Night Football. Packers defensive back Rasul Douglas intercepted a Kyler Murray pass in the final minute of regulation, sealing a 24-21 win for Green Bay.

Douglas’s interception was the top play on SportsCenter:

Douglas played two seasons with the Mountaineers in 2015 and 2016. He’s in the midst of his fifth NFL season, and that was the sixth interception of his pro career.