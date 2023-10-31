MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Following its first loss of the season last week, the West Virginia men’s soccer team has dropped five spots in the latest United Soccer Coaches Poll.

West Virginia (11-1-4, 4-1-3 Sun Belt) is ranked No. 7 in the country this week. This is the final week of the men’s college soccer regular season.

Top Drawer Soccer ranks WVU No. 4 this week. College Soccer News has the Mountaineers rated No. 2 in the nation. Both outlets had Dan Stratford’s crew ranked No. 1 last week, marking the first time in program history that WVU has been the top-rated team in the country.

This marks the ninth consecutive week West Virginia has been ranked. The Mountaineers started the season outside of the Top 25. WVU is now a Top 10 team for the eighth straight week, according to the coaches.

West Virginia suffered its first loss of the season last Friday at Kentucky.

WVU completes its regular season Tuesday night, at home, against Old Dominion (5-5-5. 2-5-1 Sun Belt). Stratford’s team is currently in third place in the Sun Belt Conference standings. The Mountaineers need to defeat the Monarchs and have Marshall lose to South Carolina tonight in order to move into a tie for second place in the league standings.

After Tuesday, all focus will turn to the postseason. The Sun Belt Conference Championship tournament begins on Sunday, Nov. 5. The top two teams in the league will host the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds.

Selection Monday for the NCAA Tournament is Nov. 13.