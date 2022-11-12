West Virginia wrestler Peyton Hall looks towards his coaching staff Monday in his match against Chattanooga. (Photo Ryan Decker)

The West Virginia University wrestling team travels to the 13th annual Jonathan Kaloust Bearcat Open, hosted by Binghamton University, on Sunday, Nov. 13. The event is set to begin at 9:30 a.m., EST, inside the Events Center in Vestal, New York.

“We just want to see our guys build off last week’s performance and continue to improve,” fifth-year coach Tim Flynn said. “Guys are working on little things that we saw from last weekend and like you do throughout the year, you try to fix these little areas until you are hard to beat by the end of the year.”

Fans can stream all the action live on BearcatWrestlingClub.com by purchasing the pay-per-view/access pass for $9.99. Live scoring and interactive brackets are also available through FloArena.

In the team’s first appearance at the Bearcat Open and second tournament of the year,

Flynn and his staff are sending 22 wrestlers, including a pair who will wrestle unattached, to join more than 225 other wrestlers in competition. The Mountaineers will face off against grapplers from No. 1 Penn State and No. 7 Cornell, along with Bucknell, Buffalo, Clarion, Columbia, Franklin & Marshall, Ithaca, Nassau Community College, Navy, Big 12 foe Northern Colorado and Princeton.

In the polls, WVU had six Mountaineers ranked in the second addition of this year’s FloWrestling rankings – No. 9 Killian Cardinale (125), No. 20 Sam Hillegas (149), No. 7 Peyton Hall (165), No. 16 Anthony Carman (184), Honorable Mention Austin Cooley (197) and No. 17 Michael Wolfgram (HWT).

It’s the first time the program has had six wrestlers ranked nationally at the same time since 2012, when No. 23 Shane Young (125), No. 25 Nathan Pennesi (133), No. 29 Michael Morales (144), No. 21 Lance Bryson (174), No. 16 Matt Ryan (184) and No. 17 Brandon Williamson (HWT) made the list ahead of the postseason (EWL and NCAAs).

As a team, West Virginia remains steady in the NWCA rankings with seven votes. WVU is joined in the rankings by Big 12 members No. 3 Missouri, No. 9 Iowa State, No. 11 Oklahoma State, No. 19 North Dakota State, No. 22 Northern Iowa, South Dakota State (16 votes), and Wyoming (5 votes).

Below is the full list of Mountaineers competing on Sunday by weight class:

Attached

125 pounds

Jace Schafer

141 pounds

Jordan Titus and Michael Dolan

149 pounds

Jeffrey Boyd, No. 20 Sam Hillegas, Brayden Ivy and Michael Pescatore

157 pounds

Caleb Dowling, Alex Hornfeck, Walker Heard and Joseph Chiappazzi

165 pounds

No. 7 Peyton Hall, Patrick Daum and Jack Blumer

184 pounds

No. 16 Anthony Carman and Brian Finnerty

197 pounds

HM Austin Cooley and Nathan Wickersham

HWT

No. 17 Michael Wolfgram and Leonardo Muzika

Unattached

157 pounds

Brayden Roberts

184 pounds

Dennis Robin

