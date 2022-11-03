The West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams return to action this weekend, Nov. 4-5, as they travel to University Park, Pennsylvania, for a two-day dual meet against Penn State.



Action begins with the women’s teams on Friday, Nov. 4, at 5 p.m. ET, followed by the men’s teams continuing competition on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Live results for this weekend’s meet can be found by downloading the Meet Mobile app.



The last time the two teams met was to open the 2021-22 season, as the Mountaineers welcomed the Nittany Lions to Morgantown on Oct. 15-16. Both WVU squads fell to PSU, with the women suffering a, 181-107, setback, before the men dropped the meet, 161-101. West Virginia is looking for their first-ever win over Penn State.

The Mountaineers come off of thrilling dual-meet victories over soon-to-be Big 12 member Cincinnati, on Oc. 21-22. WVU women cruised to a 237-110 win over the Bearcats, before the men’s victory came down to the 200 free relay. The relay team of sophomore Braden Osborn, junior Roanoke Shirk, senior David Snider and sophomore Conner McBeth had a neck-to-neck race but pulled ahead to claim the Mountaineer win over UC, 179-174.

Penn State is led by 10th-year head coach Tim Murphy, who was designated as a U.S. National Team coach prior to the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons. Murphy sent three Nittany Lion swimmers to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVUSwimDive on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.