MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 5 West Virginia University men’s soccer team hits the road for a Sun Belt matchup with Coastal Carolina on Sunday evening. Kickoff from Conway is set for 7 p.m.

The game will air on ESPN+ with live stats also available on WVUsports.com.

The Mountaineers are coming off a 5-2 victory over No. 1 Marshall in the Mountain State Derby, the third win in program history over a top-ranked team. WVU also improves to 10-0-4 this season, extending its program-best 14-match unbeaten streak to begin a season.

Marcus Caldeira scored a hat trick against the Thundering Herd, the first for a Mountaineer since 2014. The sophomore is now second in the nation with 12 goals. He was also named the NCAA Player of the Week after his performance.

Sergio Ors Navarro and Constantinos Christou found the back of the net as well against Marshall with Yutaro Tsukada, Otto Ollikainen, Luke McCormick, and goalkeeper Jackson Lee collecting assists.

In the initial top-16 seeds reveal by the NCAA soccer committee on Friday, the Mountaineers clocked in at No. 5.

Coastal Carolina is led by 26th-year head coach Shaun Docking, who is 309-154-53 in Conway, including a 3-6-3 mark this season. Coastal Carolina is averaging 0.83 goals per game while giving up 2.17 goals per contest.

Deryn Armstrong leads the team with three goals and eight points. Evan Howard has also contributed two goals for the Chanticleers. Killian Vallant has a .719 save percentage in goal and has 46 saves this season.