Mountaineers host WVU Last Chance track meet

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University track and field team continues action at home from May 7-8, for the Mountaineer Last Chance meet, at the Track and Field Complex at Mylan Park, in Morgantown.

On Friday, Men’s hammer throw will begin at 2:30 p.m. ET. WVU will not be participating in Friday’s events. Saturday’s field and running events are tabbed for 1 p.m. Live results for the meet are available at http://ncwvtf.com.



“This meet will be a smaller version of the earlier meets that we hosted, said Coach Sean Cleary. “It will be a nice chance to blow off some steam after finals and stay in a competitive frame of mind before the conference championship.”

WVU will be joined by Carnegie Mellon, Franciscan University, West Liberty, Wheeling University, Point Park, Geneva College, Ohio Christian University, Augusta University and Westminster College.

The Mountaineers last saw action at home when they hosted the Mountaineer Twilight at the Track and Field Complex at Mylan Park, on Saturday, May 5.

Overall, WVU competed in nine events. Freshman Abigale Mullings took first in the high jump competition. Mullings finished with a winning height of 1.72 meters. She was followed by redshirt freshman Sarah Stair and freshman Lydia Moell who competed in the pole vault competition. Stair and Moell shared a winning height of 3.69 meters to take first place.

Additionally, Ceili McCabe won the steeplechase competition with a winning time of 9:58.62. McCabe’s time placed second best in outdoor program history following her program first place finish of 9:57.93.

Junior Sada Wright opened field competition for the Mountaineers, placing seventh in the discus throw competition (35.70m), while sophomore Katelyn Caccamo took third place in the pole vault competition, with a height of 3.24 meters.

Running events began with the 1,500-meter run, where two Mountaineers saw action. Redshirt junior Hayley Jackson placed second with a time of 4:23.84, while senior Marianne Abdalah placed 11th with a time of 4:50.47

Freshmen Emily Oiler and Lilly McMullen tied for third place in the 400-meter dash with a time of 58.62. From there, junior Tessa Constantine and freshman Macey Crawford placed second (1:01.25) and eighth (1:06.79), respectively in the 400-meter hurdle competition.

In the 200-meter dash, McMullen and Oiler placed ninth (26.59) and 14th (27.29), respectively.

WVU wrapped up the day with the steeplechase, where junior Katherine Dowie placed second with a personal best time of 10:15.75.

For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVUXCTF on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.