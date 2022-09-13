MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Week One of the NFL season is in the books, and it was a good start to the year for former Mountaineers.

Many football fans watched former quarterback Geno Smith shine on a nationally televised Monday Night Football contest that went down to the wire.

Here’s a look back at how all West Virginia alums did in the first week of the National Football League season.

Geno Smith – QB, Seattle Seahawks

The 2013 second-round pick came out firing in the first half. Smith completed all but one of his 18 passes in the first half, and also tossed a pair of touchdown passes.

Smith and the Seattle offense cooled after halftime but held on to win 17-16.

Click here for a full performance recap of Smith’s season-opening win.

Kyzir White – LB, Philadelphia Eagles

White and the Eagles picked up a three-point win on the road over Detroit.

The former Mountaineer logged five total tackles, including four solo stops. He also expertly defended one pass attempt.

White’s stats weren’t eye-popping, especially for a player who was one of the leading tacklers in the NFL last season. However, Eagles reporter Fran Duffy pointed out the precision with which White used to make those stops, and was impressed by White’s first regular season performance in a Philadelphia uniform.

David Long Jr. – LB, Tennesee Titans

One of the leaders of the Titans’ defense, Long also came up with eight total tackles in his team’s season opener.

Of his eight stops, five were solo tackles. He also came up with one stuff at the line of scrimmage.

Unfortunately for Long and Tennessee, the Titans fell at home, 21-20, to the New York Giants.

Rasul Douglas – CB, Green Bay Packers

The Packers’ secondary did not live up to the lofty preseason expectations in Week One.

Green Bay, as a team, struggled against the division rival Minnesota Vikings, losing 23-7.

Douglas tallied four total tackles in the loss.

Former WVU offensive linemen

Mark Glowinski – OG, New York Giants: The 2015 fourth-round pick played 61 snaps in the Giants’ win over the Titans. Pro Football Focus gave him an overall grade of 51.3, due in part to Glowinski being charged with a penalty during the game. However, he did not allow a sack.

Yodny Cajuste – OT, New England Patriots: Cajuste played a total of 10 offensive snaps in the Patriots’ season opener. Pro Football Focus gave him a grade of 66.0.