Mountaineers in the NFL: Geno Smith wins, Kevin White returns

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) keeps his injured hand in a pad as he runs through a warmup drill with backup quarterback Geno Smith (7) behind him during NFL football practice, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Renton, Wash. Wilson had surgery on his hand last Friday, and Smith is expected to be the starting quarterback Sunday when the Seahawks play the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

For the first time since 2014, Geno Smith has earned a win as a starting quarterback in the NFL.

The former Mountaineer made his third start and fourth appearance for Seattle Sunday, leading the Seahawks (3-5) to a 31-7 victory over the Jaguars (1-6). Smith when 20-24 (83.3 percent) for 195 yards and two touchdowns.

Smith, who is starting in place of injured quarterback Russell Wilson, has thrown five touchdown passes this season and has completed 68 percent of his attempts. He is now 1-2 in his three starts on the year.

Another former Mountaineer, Tavon Austin, suited up for the Jaguars in Sunday’s game. Austin had one reception for five yards. The two players trades jerseys after the game:

Meanwhile, former first round pick Kevin White made his first NFL reception since 2018 Sunday when he caught a 38-yard pass for the Saints in their 36-27 win over reigning Super Bowl champ Tampa Bay:

Trevor Siemian to Kevin White for 38 YARDS!!! 🙌#TBvs NO | 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/RZB9nOkx9a — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 31, 2021

Limited by injuries, White has appeared in just five games since 2018. He did not play in 2019, made three appearances in 2020 and has played in each of the Saints’ last two games this season.