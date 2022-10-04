MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Week 4 of the NFL season is in the books.

The week was highlighted by the great play of Geno Smith, who made NFL history on Sunday.

Of course, there were other former Mountaineers to suit up and make an impact this past week.

Here’s a look at how every West Virginia alumni who played fared in Week 4.

Geno Smith – QB, Seattle Seahawks

After Week One, Seattle fans were saying, “Let Geno Cook.” Following two sub-par performances by the Seahawks offense, Smith cooked his way into the NFL history books in Detroit.

Smith was responsible for three touchdowns, and quarterbacked Seattle to a 48-45 win over the Lions in the highest-scoring game in the National Football League this season.

The former Mountaineer quarterback threw for over 300 yards in a second-consecutive game for the first time in his career.

And by completing 76.7 percent of his throws against the Lions, he raised his season completion percentage to 77.3. That is the best completion percentage through the first four weeks of the NFL season by any quarterback in NFL history.

Smith is not only performing well by standard metrics, but he is excelling when looking at his performance through Next Gen Stats, and Pro Football Focus, which credits the quarterback with a higher Offense Grade than fellow passers Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes.

Rasul Douglas – CB, Green Bay Packers

Douglas entered Week 4 coming off his most productive game of the season.

Playing in one of the marquee games of the week against the New England Patriots Sunday afternoon, Douglas came up with a total of four tackles. He also recorded a tackle for loss, his second of the year.

Douglas played every snap that Green Bay’s defense was on the field. He also played in 50 percent of the snaps on special teams.

Mark Glowinski – OG, New York Giants

The 2015 draft pick has found himself on the surprisingly 3-1 New York Giants. Glowinski participated in 88 percent of the snaps in the Giants’ eight-point win Sunday.

Through four games this season, Glowinski has drawn just two penalties, and allowed just one sack.

David Sills V – WR, New York Giants

The former Mountaineer wideout has caught at least one pass in three straight games for the first time in his career.

Sills V was targetted twice Sunday, catching one pass for five yards.

He played more than 70 percent of New York’s offensive snaps, as he continues to be part of the rotation in the Giants’ receiver corps.

So far this season, Sills V has a total of six catches for 62 yards.

Colton McKivitz – OT, San Francisco 49ers

McKivitz, a fifth-round pick of San Francisco in 2020, was on the field for more snaps in the 49ers’ win over the Los Angeles Rams Monday night than he had for any previous game this season. He also got his first start of the year.

Unfortunately for McKivitz, his night came to an end prematurely.

The former Mountaineer offensive lineman suffered an MCL sprain, and will reportedly miss approximately two months due to the injury.

Tony Fields II – LB, Cleveland Browns

The former Mountaineer linebacker continues to see the field as part of the Browns’ special teams unit. The Las Vegas native played 14 snaps on special teams in Cleveland’s Week 4 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Fields has recorded just two tackles this season, both of which came in Cleveland’s Week 3 win over the Steelers.

Trevon Wesco – TE, Chicago Bears

The West Virginia native was targetted in the passing game for the first time this season Sunday.

Wesco, taken in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, caught one pass for 23 yards in the Bears’ road loss to the Giants. Wesco also played the most snaps on offense that he has seen this season in the contest.

Wesco is in his first season with Chicago.

Kyzir White – LB, Philadelphia Eagles

The former hard-hitting Mountaineer linebacker tallied three solo tackles, and four total tackles in Philadelphia’s win over Jacksonville. He also successfully defended a pass for the third time this season.

White is part of the only remaining undefeated team in the National Football League.

David Long Jr. – LB, Tennessee Titans

The fourth-year linebacker finished Sunday’s contest one tackle shy of tying his season-high.

Long Jr. was credited with seven total tackles, including a tackle for loss. He also defended a pass while playing 100 percent of the defensive snaps.