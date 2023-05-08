MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Another successful week on the diamond has West Virginia (36-12, 13-5 Big 12) positioned among the nation’s top-ranked teams once again this week.

West Virginia stayed at its historically high placement in the rankings after picking up three wins. WVU is ranked No. 12 in the latest D1Baseball.com Top 25 poll, and checks in at No. 11, according to Baseball America.

Randy Mazey’s crew is slotted at 17 in RPI according to D1Baseball, and 16 in the metric according to the NCAA.

The Mountaineers soundly defeated Pitt during the midweek, and then took two of three games over the weekend against visiting Oklahoma. WVU worked around a three-and-a-half-hour rain delay to down the Sooners 9-3 on Sunday to win a fourth-consecutive weekend series.

West Virginia is in line to be an NCAA Regional host for just the third time in program history this spring. By winning 11 of their last 12, the Mountaineers also continue to inch closer to potentially earning a top-eight national seed, which would allow them to host in the Super Regional round, if they were to make it that far in the postseason.

WVU has a two-game lead over Oklahoma State and Kansas State in the Big 12 Conference standings. The Mountaineers have two more Big 12 series remaining in the regular season, while most other teams in the league have just one conference series left.

Mazey’s Crazies will travel to Charles L. Cost Field on Wednesday to take on Pitt in the Steel City. They will then return home to host Texas Tech in the final home series of the regular season.