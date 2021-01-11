Mountaineers move up in AP Top 25

SIOUX FALLS, SD – NOVEMBER 26: Taz Sherman #12 of the West Virginia Mountaineers shoots past Levi Stockard III #34 of the Virginia Commonwealth Rams during the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, SD. (Photo by Richard Carlson/Inertia)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — After an impressive comeback win over Oklahoma State and a narrow loss to No. 4 Texas, WVU men’s basketball has climbed one spot to No. 13 this week in the AP Top 25.

For yet another week, five Big 12 teams are ranked in the top 20, with the three highest-ranked squads staying put in the top 10.

Unbeaten Baylor remains at No. 2, one spot behind top-ranked Gonzaga, while Texas and Kansas stay at No. 4 and No. 6 respectively.

After a hot week, Texas Tech moved up three spots to No. 15 after falling five places in the previous poll.

The Mountaineers and Bears were scheduled to meet Tuesday night, but that game has been postponed. According to a statement from the team, WVU is unable to meet the necessary thresholds set by the Big 12 to play in that game.