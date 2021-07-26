Gold and Blue Nation

Mountaineers named GCAA All-Academic Team

by: Bryan Messerly, WVU Athletics

The West Virginia University golf team was named an All-Academic Team by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA).

The Mountaineers earned the recognition for the fifth consecutive season after posting a team grade-point average above 3.0 for the 2020-21 season.

“I’m very proud of our guys to receive this prestigious academic honor for the fifth consecutive year,” coach Sean Covich said. “They have a difficult task of balancing travel, practice and workouts with their demands in the classroom. Stephanie White, our Assistant Athletics Director for Student-Athlete Development, deserves all credit as she makes sure our guys stay on task with their academics.”

Each year, the GCAA recognizes collegiate golf teams who have earned a 3.0 or higher GPA for both the fall and spring semesters.

