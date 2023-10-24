MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University rifle team held its No. 1 ranking in the Collegiate Rifle Coaches Association (CRCA) poll, the organization announced.

The Mountaineers are a perfect 3-0 on the season including a 3-0 mark in the Great America Rifle Conference. WVU holds the top aggregate (4745.6) and smallbore (2363.3) average in the nation. West Virginia’s average of 2382.3 in air rifle is second behind TCU.

No. 2 TCU, No. 3 Nebraska, No. 4 Kentucky and No. 5 Alaska Fairbanks follow behind and rounded out the top five. Joining WVU and Kentucky in the poll from the GARC is No. 8 Ole Miss, No. 11 Memphis, No. 12 Akron, No. 13 Navy and No. 14 Army.

Fifth-year senior Mary Tucker leads the nation in smallbore average at 593 and is fourth in aggregate average at 1189. Senior Molly McGhin ranks 9th in the nation in air rifle average at 596.3.

West Virginia takes on No. 2 TCU and No. 3 Nebraska on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 28-29, respectively. Both matches will be at 9 a.m. ET and held in Fort Worth, Texas at the TCU Rifle Range.