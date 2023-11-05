ORLANDO, Fla. – The No. 7 West Virginia University men’s soccer team begins the Sun Belt Championship on Sunday with a quarterfinal matchup against Georgia State. Kickoff from the UCF Soccer Complex in Orlando is set for 3 p.m.

The Mountaineers are the No. 3 seed while the Panthers are the No. 6 seed. The winner of Sunday’s contest will take on the winner of the No. 2-seed UCF and No. 7-seed South Carolina on Wednesday.

Sunday’s game will air on ESPN+. The game also can be heard on 91.7 FM (WWVU) in Morgantown, and live stats are available at WVUsports.com.

The Mountaineers enter the tournament with a 12-1-4 record after closing out the regular season with a 2-1 victory over Old Dominion on Tuesday. Carlos Hernando and Yutaro Tsukada each scored for WVU.

Five Mountaineers earned spots on the All-Sun Belt team with sophomore Marcus Caldeira and senior Tsukada being named to the first team. Senior Luke McCormick, junior Frederik Jorgensen, and senior Jackson Lee earned spots on the second team.

Caldeira leads the team and is ninth in the nation with 12 goals while Tsukada is ninth in the country with nine assists. Tsukada has also added six goals this season. Sergio Ors Navarro (5) and McCormick (4) also have found the back of the net multiple times for the Mountaineers this season.

Lee has played every minute of the season for the Mountaineers in goal, making 39 saves with a .709 save percentage. He has collected seven clean sheets this year.

Georgia State is led by 14th-year head coach Brett Surrency, who has led the Panthers to a 6-6-5 overall record this season.

Simon Carlson was named to the All-Sun Belt First Team after leading the Panthers with six goals.

In the regular-season matchup, West Virginia defeated the Panthers, 4-3, in Atlanta on Sept. 30.