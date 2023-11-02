The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has announced the 2024 baseball schedule.



The 56-game slate features 26 contests at Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark as well as 16 meetings with 2023 NCAA Tournament teams. In all, WVU will take on six squads that made the postseason including one regional host and one College World Series participant.



West Virginia opens its 132nd year of baseball with a four-game series at Stetson from Feb. 16-19 in DeLand, Florida. The Mountaineers follow that with a weekend series at 2023 Conference USA champion and new AAC-member Charlotte from Feb. 23-25.



The Mountaineers open the home slate against Canisius on Feb. 28, the first February game in Morgantown since 2020. It is also the sixth time in the last seven years that WVU will play the Golden Griffins in its home opener.



It is back on the road after that for the Mountaineers as they head to Western Kentucky for a four-game set in three days from March 1-3, playing a doubleheader on Saturday.



West Virginia returns home for four straight beginning with Manhattan on March 5 before hosting new Big 12 foe BYU for three games from March 7-9 in a Thursday through Saturday series. It is just the second time since joining the Big 12 that the Mountaineers will open the Big 12 season in Morgantown.



The Mountaineers will then play Marshall on March 12 at GoMart Ballpark in Charleston before returning home for three games against Ohio State from March 15-17. WVU will then head to Huntington to take on Marshall once again on March 20 at Jack Cook Field, the new on-campus stadium for the Thundering Herd.



WVU returns to league play from March 22-24 at Oklahoma to take on the Sooners for the final time in the Big 12. The Mountaineers return home after that for a midweek matchup on March 26 against Akron before taking on Oklahoma State from March 29-31. The five-game homestand will wrap up on April 2 against an opponent still to be determined.



The Mountaineers head back on the road to battle Kansas in Lawrence from April 5-7 before coming home once again for five games. The homestand begins with Marshall on April 10 before going up against new conference opponent UCF from April 12-14 and Pitt on April 16 in the first of two editions of the Backyard Brawl in 2024.



Lubbock, Texas is the next destination for the Mountaineers as they take on Texas Tech from April 19-21. WVU follows that series with a midweek matchup at Penn State on April 24 and then return home for three games against Baylor from April 26-28.



West Virginia will then head to PNC Park on April 30 for the second Backyard Brawl of the season against Pitt. It will be the sixth trip to the home of the Pirates for the Mountaineers with WVU looking to maintain its perfect record at the major league park.



The Mountaineers face their third new Big 12 opponent from May 3-5 when they head to Cincinnati to take on the Bearcats.



That is followed by the final five games at Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark of the season beginning with Penn State on May 8 before Kansas State comes to town from May 10-12. The home slate concludes with a matchup against Maryland on May 14.



West Virginia concludes the regular season in Fort Worth against TCU, a 2023 College World Series participant, from May 16-18.



The 2024 Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship will once again take place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, home of the 2023 World Series Champion Texas Rangers. With the expanded Big 12, there will be a new format this season with 10 teams qualifying for the tournament and the top two seeds earning a first-round bye. The full bracket can be found here.

