Regional site changes, but seed remains the same for WVU to start the month of May

Despite a pair of losses to sub-.500 teams last week, West Virginia (26-16, 9-6 Big 12) remained a No. 3 seed in the latest NCAA Tournament projections by D1baseball.com.

WVU, however, has changed regions in the site’s latest projections.

Last week the Mountaineers were slated to go to Charlottesville, but now are predicted to go to Blacksburg, VA.

Nationally ranked Virginia Tech (31-10, 14-8 ACC) would be the host for that regional, with WVU’s other opponents being No. 2 Wofford (31-13, 9-3 SOCON) and No. 4 Fairfield (24-17, 12-3 MAAC).

Wofford ranks third in the NCAA with 120 stolen bases this year.

The Mountaineers take on Division II opponent University of Charleston (W.Va.) at home Wednesday to start a five-game homestand.

West Virginia welcomes the top-hitting team in the Big 12 Conference, Texas, to Monongalia County Ballpark this weekend.