Despite Saturday's loss to No. 2 Kentucky, WVU rifle remains in the Top 5 in the rankings

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University rifle team continued to rank No. 4 in the latest Collegiate Rifle Coaches Association (CRCA) poll, the organization announced.

The top five of the latest poll remained the same as the previous week, with Alaska-Fairbanks taking the top spot in this week’s rankings

Along with Kentucky, West Virginia and Ole Miss, six other members of the Great American Rifle Conference were featured in the latest rankings, including No. 8 Navy, No. 9 Akron, No. 14 Army, No. 15 NC State and No. 16 Memphis.

West Virginia begins the 2021-22 postseason on Saturday, Feb. 19, as the Mountaineers play host to VMI and North Georgia for the NCAA Qualifying Match. A start time for the event will be announced later this week. The event will be held at the Bill McKenzie Mobile Rifle Range, inside the WVU Shell Building in Morgantown.