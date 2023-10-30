MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 2 West Virginia University men’s soccer team returns to Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium on Tuesday to take on Old Dominion in the final match of the regular season. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Before the match, the Mountaineers will honor seniors Jackson Lee, Kyle Lehnert, Brayden Borutskie, Thomas Decottignies, Ryan Crooks, Luke McCormick, Kasimir Lauber, and Sergio Ors Navarro.

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance by visiting WVUGAME.com or calling 1-800-WVU GAME. WVU student tickets also will be made available at the Mountaineer Ticket Office, located at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. The office, as well as the stadium gates, opens at 6 p.m., on game day. WVU students are admitted for free with a valid WVU Student I.D.

Nick Farrell and Adam Zundell will have the call of Tuesday’s contest on ESPN+. The game also can be heard on 91.7 FM (WWVU) in Morgantown, and live stats are available at WVUsports.com.

The Mountaineers enter the game at 11-1-4 overall and 4-1-3 in the Sun Belt after dropping their first match of the season at Kentucky, 1-0, on Friday. The loss snapped a 15-match unbeaten streak for WVU, the second-longest in program history.

With just one game remaining in the regular season, the Mountaineers sit in third place in the Sun Belt. To host the first two rounds of the Sun Belt Tournament, WVU needs to win and have Marshall lose to South Carolina on Tuesday.

Sophomore Marcus Caldeira leads the Sun Belt with 12 goals, good enough for ninth in the nation while senior Yutaro Tsukada leads the team with nine assists, seventh-most in the nation.

Senior Jackson Lee has made 39 saves this season while playing every minute for the Mountaineers in goal this season.

Old Dominion is led by 27th-year head coach Alan Dawson, who is 262-173-54 with the Monarchs. ODU is 5-5-5 this season and 2-5-1 in Sun Belt play.

Jonas Schmalbach leads the Monarchs with five goals and 11 points.