Mountaineers sound off on remodeled football facility: “one of the best in the country now”

Between a new locker room, players’ lounge and reconfigured meeting rooms, the Puskar Center is scoring rave reviews from veteran players

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Current athletes, coaches and recruits alike all seem thrilled with the major renovations at WVU football’s Milan Puskar Center.

The $55 million project ushered the program’s facility into the modern era of college football. The building is now comparable to some of the top facilities in the nation and underwent so many changes — inside and out — that it is nearly unrecognizable.

Seriously. Just ask senior running back Leddie Brown.

“At first, I had trouble finding the meeting rooms, because they changed the whole upstairs of the stadium,” Brown said at Big 12 Media Days.

He’s referring to the main floor of the facility, which houses brand-new meeting rooms for the offense, defense and each individual position group on the team. Those rooms branch off from a hallway that is adorned with graphics that denote some of the program’s greatest accomplishments and honor its greatest competitors.

“Just the hallways in general are just completely different than what it was,” senior defensive lineman Dante Stills said. “Now, it’s like you’ve got different meeting rooms and stuff like that.”

Now that Stills, Brown and other veterans have familiarized themselves with the layout of the renovated complex, they’re even bigger fans of it.

“I love it,” Stills said. “It was definitely well needed, and I’m excited it happened.”

The changes and upgrades don’t stop with the hallways and meeting rooms. A new and bigger locker room was unveiled last season, the team’s updated cafeteria has been functional for several years and a players’ lounge is nearly complete.

Those are just a few of Stills’ favorite areas in the facility.

“It looks really good. I can tell that they really put hard work into it,” Stills said. “The workers that were working on it, I appreciate them. I appreciate everyone involved.”

As for Brown, he likes to hang out in a specific area of the players’ lounge meant for rest and relaxation.

“The nap room is my favorite part of the new facility,” Brown said, adding that he spends “a lot” of time there.

Maybe he and his Mountaineer teammates will be well-rested and recharged for the start of the new regular season, which begins Sept. 4 at Maryland. That’s part of why head coach Neal Brown is thrilled about the renovations: he hopes they’ll give his program a chance to be more competitive, both this season and in the future, thanks to all the new amenities that are now accessible.

His star running back thinks the Mountaineers will reap their rewards right away.

Our stadium is, really, one of the best in the country now,” Leddie Brown said. “I feel like we can use that to our advantage in the future.”