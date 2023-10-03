MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 3 West Virginia University men’s soccer team returns to Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium on Wednesday for a matchup with Loyola Maryland at 6 p.m. to close out the non-conference season.

Wednesday’s contest will be Fan Appreciation Night with tickets and select concessions available for one dollar. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance by visiting WVUGAME.com or calling 1-800-WVU GAME.

WVU student tickets also will be made available at the Mountaineer Ticket Office, located at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. The office, as well as the stadium gates, opens at 5 p.m., on game day. WVU students are admitted for free with a valid WVU Student I.D.

Nick Farrell and Adam Zundell will have the call of Wednesday’s contest on ESPN+. The game also can be heard on 91.7 FM (WWVU) in Morgantown, and live stats are available at WVUsports.com.

The Mountaineers are 8-0-2 this season after collecting two wins on the road last week over UNC Greensboro and Georgia State. West Virginia defeated the Spartans, 2-1, on Tuesday before downing the Panthers, 4-3, on Saturday.

Senior Yutaro Tsukada tallied six points on the week and was named Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week. He dished out assists on both goals against UNCG and followed that with a goal and two assists against Georgia State.

It is the second time in three seasons that the Mountaineers have opened the season on a 10-match unbeaten streak and is just the fifth time that WVU has had a double-digit unbeaten streak at any point in the season in its 63-year history.

Loyola is led by 10th-year head coach Steve Nichols, who is 68-59-32 during his time leading his alma mater. The Greyhounds are 3-1-6 this season, which includes road draws at North Carolina and Virginia Tech.

Jordy Luchies and Danillo Seglio lead the team with two goals apiece while Sean McEvoy has a team-high two assists. Dylan Van der Walt has played every game in goal and has a 0.82 goals-against average and a .814 save percentage.