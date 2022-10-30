ROUND ROCK, Texas – The No. 4-seed West Virginia University women’s soccer team earned a spot in the 2022 Big 12 Tournament Semifinals with a 2-1 win over No. 5-seed Oklahoma State at Round Rock Multipurpose Complex in Round Rock, Texas, on Sunday afternoon.

In the second of four quarterfinal matches on Sunday, the Mountaineers (8-4-7, 4-1-4 Big 12) used a 65th-minute header goal to take the lead, as well as a game-winning penalty kick in the 84th minute to double it. West Virginia is now on a three-match win streak, its longest of the season, and is unbeaten in five straight games.

Sunday’s contest was scoreless at the half, but the Mountaineers broke through to take the lead in the 65th minute with fifth-year senior forward Lauren’s Segalla’s fourth goal of the season. After a push into the attacking third, West Virginia earned a corner kick. Sophomore forward Dilary Heredia-Beltran took the kick and sent a ball into the box, which found Segalla, who headed it in for the go-ahead score. Heredia-Beltran’s assist was her team-leading seventh of the season, as the Mountaineers scored their sixth goal off a corner kick this year.

From there, West Virginia played keep-away as it tried to run time off the clock. However, WVU was able to double its lead with a penalty kick in the 84th minute after a foul was whistled in the box. Fifth-year senior defender Jordan Brewster lined up for the kick and ripped the shot into the net for the insurance tally, which proved to be much-needed after OSU drew one back with a goal of its own just over a minute later. However, it wasn’t enough as the Mountaineers earned the win and advanced to the semifinals. Brewster’s PK was credited as the game winner, her second of the year.

In the final box score, WVU out-shot Oklahoma State, 11-4, and topped the Cowgirls in shots on goal, 7-3. The two teams took six corner kicks apiece, while senior goalkeeper Kayza Massey tallied a pair of saves. Segalla and Brewster led the offense with one goal each, while junior midfielder AJ Rodriguez and freshman Taylor White tallied two shots apiece.

With the win, West Virginia improved to 10-3-1 all-time against Oklahoma State, as well as 3-0 in matchups in the Big 12 Tournament. The Mountaineers advance to the Big 12 Semifinals for the second consecutive year and are set to make their eighth appearance all time.

WVU now looks ahead to semifinal action against No. 1-seed Texas on Thursday, Nov. 3, in Round Rock. Action is tabbed for 5:30 p.m. ET, at Round Rock Multipurpose Complex and will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.