The West Virginia University tennis team travels to Blacksburg, Virginia for the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Women’s Atlantic Regional from October 20-24.

This year’s regional is hosted by Virginia Tech, with all matches taking place at the Burrows-Burleson Tennis Center. Draws and tentative schedules will be posted and updated to the ITA website. A live feed will be provided for both indoor and outdoor matches here.

Thursday through Sunday’s play is set to begin at 8 a.m. ET inside and 9 a.m. outside. Start times are TBD for Sunday and Monday.

A full schedule of this weekend’s events can be found below.

2022 ITA Atlantic Regional Schedule (Oct. 20-24)

Thursday – Two rounds of qualifying – Singles

Two rounds of qualifying – Singles Friday – Doubles – Round of 64; Singles – Round of 64 and 32

Doubles – Round of 64; Singles – Round of 64 and 32 Saturday – Doubles – Round of 32 and 16; Singles – Round of 16; Consolation

Doubles – Round of 32 and 16; Singles – Round of 16; Consolation Sunday – Doubles – Quarterfinals and Semifinals; Singles – Quarterfinals

Doubles – Quarterfinals and Semifinals; Singles – Quarterfinals Monday – Doubles – Finals; Singles – Semifinals and Finals

