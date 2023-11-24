MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University volleyball team (9-21, 2-15 Big 12) travels to Oklahoma to face off against the Sooner on Saturday, Nov. 25 at the McCasland Field House in Norman, Oklahoma. Saturday’s match is slated for 2 p.m. ET.

The match will be broadcast live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, while live stats are available at WVUsports.com.

Oklahoma leads the all-time program series, 17-4, which dates to 1999. In the team’s last meeting on Nov. 5, 2022, Oklahoma swept the Mountaineers, 3-0 in Morgantown.

Last time out, the Mountaineers fell to No. 15 BYU on Wednesday, Nov. 22 at the WVU Coliseum, 3-0.

Junior outside hitter Hailey Green leads West Virginia with 402 kills, ranking fourth in the Big 12. Sophomore outside hitter Bailey Miller is second on the team in kills with 322. Redshirt senior setter Lauren DeLo is fourth in the conference in total assists with 1,024. Fifth-year senior Camilla Covas has collected 396 digs, averaging 3.67 digs per set to lead the team. Sophomore middle blocker Tierney Jackson leads the Mountaineers in total blocks, collecting 77] and .79 blocks per set.