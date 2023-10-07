MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University women’s soccer team caps its final weekend homestand when it welcomes Oklahoma State to Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown on Sunday, Oct. 8. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.

The contest is the squad’s annual “Pack it Pink” match for breast cancer awareness, and all fans are encouraged to wear pink, as the team celebrates its annual fundraising efforts for the WVU Cancer Institute. Pink t-shirts will be available for fans with a $10 donation courtesy of WVU Medicine, while there also will be pink bracelets given away to the first 150 fans.

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance by visiting WVUGAME.com or calling 1-800-WVU GAME. When purchasing online, tickets are $5 each. Any remaining tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for youth and seniors at the stadium ticket window on match day.

WVU student tickets also will be made available at the Mountaineer Ticket Office, located at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. The office, as well as the stadium gates, opens at 12 p.m., on game day. WVU students are admitted for free with a valid WVU Student I.D.

Andrew Caridi and Adam Zundell will have the call of Sunday’s contest on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. For more information, or to sign up for the digital platform, visit WVUsports.com/Big12Now. The game also can be heard on 91.7 FM (WWVU) in Morgantown, and live stats are available at WVUsports.com.

Last time out, four different Mountaineers found the back of the net as WVU earned a 4-0 victory over Oklahoma on Oct. 5 in Morgantown. Sophomore forward Taylor White was the first goal scorer, putting the Mountaineers on the board in the 15th minute. From there, fifth-year senior midfielder Maya McCutcheon, freshman forward Jordyn Wilson and junior forward Aria Bilal all found the back of the net before the final buzzer.

Junior forward Dilary Heredia-Beltran quarterbacked the offense with assists on Wilson’s and Bilal’s goals in the second half. Junior midfielder Lisa Schöppl assisted White’s goal, and freshman forward Jacey Rase earned the assist on McCutcheon’s goal. West Virginia just edged Oklahoma in shots, 16-14, while the Mountaineers placed nine shots on goal compared to four for the Sooners.

With the win, the Mountaineers helped coach Nikki Izzo-Brown earn her 400th career victory as a head coach.

Sunday’s match marks the 15th meeting all-time between West Virginia and Oklahoma State, as well as the third in the last two seasons after the two teams met in the regular season and the Big 12 Tournament in 2022. The Mountaineers are 10-3-1 overall and 4-2 in games played in Morgantown in the series. In the first meeting last season, the two teams played to a 1-1 draw on Oct. 20, in Stillwater. The squads met again in the 2022 Big 12 Championship Quarterfinals, with WVU claiming a 2-1 victory to move on to the semifinals and become the eventual 2022 Big 12 Champions.

On the year, White leads the team with seven goals and 16 points, while Heredia-Beltran holds the team lead in assists (6) and shots (26).

Colin Carmichael is in his 18th year as head coach, as well as 28th season overall as a part of the Oklahoma State women’s soccer program. OSU enters Sunday’s match 11-4 on the year, as well as 4-2 in Big 12 play, coming off a 1-0 loss at Cincinnati on Oct. 5. Logan Heausler and Hannah Chance lead the Cowgirls in goals with seven apiece, while Laudan Wilson and Alex Morris co-lead the squad with six assists. In goal, Grace Gordon has corralled 40 saves.