The National Basketball Association announced new names and the creation of six trophies and individual awards Tuesday.

All six are named after some of the greatest players in NBA history, such as Michael Jordan, Hakeem Olajuwon, and Wilt Chamberlain.

One of them is named after arguably the most successful athlete to ever come out of the state of West Virginia and West Virginia University. That athlete is none other than Jerry West.

West played for the Los Angeles Lakers from 1960-1974 and instantly became one of the best players in the professional ranks at the start of his career. He averaged 27.0 points, 6.7 assists, and 5.8 rebounds per game across 14 seasons in the Association.

Among other nicknames, such as The Logo, West is also known as “Mr. Clutch” due to his ability to come up big for LA in crucial situations.

That’s why for the first time this season, the NBA will name one player the Clutch Player of the Year, and he will receive the Jerry West Trophy.

The trophy not only features West’s name, but also features a gold NBA Player shooting a jump shot which is, “modeled after West’s perfect form,” according to the league.

West was on the stage in Springfield, Massachusets, earlier this year when WVU men’s basketball head coach Bob Huggins was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.