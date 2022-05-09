A new guidance aimed at curtailing recruiting violations from boosters of NCAA programs and schools has been handed down

INDIANAPOLIS – A major announcement was handed down by the NCAA Division I Board of Directors on Monday, as it relates to name, image and likeness.

According to a release on NCAA.com, the Board of Directors has issued guidance to member schools regarding recruiting activities and NIL opportunities for student-athletes.

“Board members emphasized a continued support for the ability of student-athletes to benefit from their name, image and likeness,” read a portion of the release. “The guidance is intended to provide clarity for those engaging in a rapidly evolving NIL environment, acknowledging that the environment will continue to evolve, and ongoing attention will be needed to ensure student-athletes are able to benefit from these opportunities.”

This announcement comes days after SEC commissioner Greg Sankey and Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff met with United States senators in Washington D.C. The two conference leaders were on Capitol Hill asking for legislative help surrounding NIL policies.

Five days later, the NCAA acted and handed down guidance to its members.

According to the release, the guidance, as it’s being referred to, is effective immediately.

“Today, the Division I Board of Directors took a significant first step to address some of the challenges and improper behaviors that exist in the name, image and likeness environment that may violate our long-established recruiting rules. While the NCAA may pursue the most outrageous violations that were clearly contrary to the interim policy adopted last summer, our focus is on the future. The new guidance establishes a common set of expectations for the Division I institutions moving forward, and the board expects all Division I institutions to follow our recruiting rules and operate within these reasonable expectations,” board chair and University of Georgia president Jere Morehead said as part of the release.

According to the release, any violations of the guidance that occurred prior to May 9, 2022 will be reviewed by the enforcement staff. However, only actions that are clearly in violation of the policy will be subject to actions. Those include violations of recruiting rules or payment for athletics performance.

The Board of Directors also noted that the emphasis of this NIL guidance is on boosters in the recruiting process, and is, “not intended to question the eligibility of prospective and enrolled student-athletes involved in NIL deals,” per the release.

Specifically, the guidance defines a booster as, “any third-party entity that promotes an athletics program, assists with recruiting or assists with providing benefits to recruits, enrolled student-athletes or their family members.” NCAA recruiting rules do not allow boosters to recruit and/or provide benefits to prospective student-athletes.

The board adopted an interim guidance on name, image and likeness last summer.

This current guidance is deemed appropriate by the board now that, “there is better understanding about the impact on student-athletes,” as stated in the release.

College athletes have been able to profit from NIL deals for nearly a year now.

At West Virginia, student-athletes have multiple options for securing name, image and likeness deals with prospective businesses.

WVU announced the unveiling of a new local NIL marketplace on May 2. That came less than a month after the university announced a first-of-its-kind financial literacy course for student-athletes that is carried out in partnership with Robinhood.

Former West Virginia quarterback and director of athletics Oliver Luck, and alumnus and long-time managing general partner of the Arizona Diamondbacks Ken Kendrick, began the Country Roads Trust in January.

The Country Roads Trust was designed to connect current and future WVU athletes, in all sports, with name, image and likeness opportunities.