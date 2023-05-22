As the West Virginia University baseball team continues to stay in the hunt for the 14th NCAA Tournament bid in program history, the Mountaineer Ticket Office has made online NCAA postseason tickets requests available, should the Mountaineers be selected to host an NCAA Regional, June 2-5 and/or Super Regional, June 9-11 at Mon County Ballpark.

All 2023 WVU baseball season ticket holders and Mountaineer Athletic Club (MAC) members from the 2022-23 season can now log in to their account at WVUGAME.com to request priority tickets. Inside the online request form, season ticket holders will be able to request their same regular season seats and additional tickets to their order. MAC members who are not season ticket holders can request tickets by logging into their account at WVUGAME.com by navigating to “Event List” under the “Buy Tickets” tab, then “Baseball”, then “Baseball Post-Season Tickets”. Additional non-season ticket requests are subject to availability and are evaluated based on MAC annual giving levels and priority points rank within that level.

The priority deadline for season ticket holders and MAC members to request Regional tickets is Monday, May 29 at 5:00 p.m., while the deadline to request Super Regional tickets is Tuesday, June 6 at 5:00 p.m.

Ticket options and prices for Regional all-session passes are listed below:

Behind Home Plate – $75

Behind Dugouts – $70

Standing Room Only – $60

Ticket options and prices for Super Regional all-session passes are as follows:

Behind Home Plate – $48

Behind Dugouts – $42

Standing Room Only – $36

All-session packages will include tickets for all games played at the ballpark (including Monday if necessary). All priority ticket requests will be allocated with the best available section based on MAC annual giving level and priority points. If tickets are not available at the price level requested, tickets will be allocated at the next highest price level. Ticket inventory is limited, and requests are not guaranteed.

Fans will only be charged for their ticket request if WVU is selected to host that round. All tickets will be e-mailed to the customer e-mail address provided during the request.

Information on any available general public ticket sales through the Mountaineer Ticket Office will be released upon the completion of the priority ticketing process.