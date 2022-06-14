West Virginia University’s varsity athletic teams have a combined Academic Progress Rate (APR) score of 989 according to data released today by the NCAA. The 989 score is WVU’s highest score for the 18 years of the NCAA Academic Performance Program.

WVU’s average APR score of 989 is five points higher than the NCAA’s overall four-year APR average score of 984. WVU’s score has improved four points from two years ago and 15 points from seven years ago.

The APR is based upon eligibility and retention of student-athletes on a semester-by-semester basis and is an assessment of real-time academic success. The results of the fall and spring semesters, in a given year, are calculated as that year’s APR score and averaged with the respective scores from the previous three years to provide a four-year (multi-year) snapshot of academic achievement.

Any student-athlete receiving athletic aid in a varsity sport can earn up to four points per year for being academically eligible and remaining enrolled in the institution. A team’s APR is the total points earned on the roster divided by that squad’s total possible points, multiplied by 1,000.

Teams must achieve a 930 multi-year APR to avoid immediate penalties (involving the possible reduction of practice time and access to postseason competition). Those elements of the NCAA Division I APR remain suspended through spring 2023.

The current multi-year APR scores for WVU’s varsity teams (2017-18 to 2020-21): baseball 973; men’s basketball 990; women’s basketball 991; cross country 996; football 974; golf 993; gymnastics 995; rifle 1,000; rowing 996; men’s soccer 992; women’s soccer 988; men’s swimming and diving 990; women’s swimming and diving 993; tennis 991; track and field 993; volleyball 994; and wrestling 964.

“We are proud of the high level of academic success with our student-athletes, and our scores continue to climb and be well above the national average,” Director of Athletics Shane Lyons said. “This record-high 989 score for West Virginia University is a testament to our student-athletes, our coaching staffs and our academic student-athlete development unit. I would like to congratulate the rifle team for its perfect four-year score.”