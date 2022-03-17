Cardinale and Hall to compete in the NCAA quarterfinals Friday

The first day of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championship is in the books.

A pair of West Virginia University wrestlers have started the tournament 2-0, and are off to the national quarterfinals.

However, two other WVU grapplers had their seasons come to an end.

Dennis Robin (174 lb) and Michael Wolfgram (285 lb) each suffered losses in both of their Thursday bouts.

Robin, making his NCAA Tournament debut, dropped both of his opening-day matches. The No. 31 seed in his weight class, Robin lost his first match of the day by way of a 15-7 major decision to the No. 2 seed. He then fell to Oklahoma’s Anthony Mantanona by a 5-3 decision.

The sophomore entered the tournament with a 13-15 record.

Wolfgram nearly pulled off a major upset in his first bout, but fell 1-0 to the No. 6-seeded wrestler in his division. Wrestling in the wrestlebacks bracket Thursday evening, Wolfgram once again was in a close match. However, the No. 27 seed Mountaineer fell by a final tally of 4-3 in his final match of the season.

Wolfgram entered the tournament with a 20-9 record on the year, and spent most of this season featured in the heavyweight class rankings, according to various outlets.

While Wolfgram and Robin’s seasons came to an end, two other Mountaineers have advanced to the national quarterfinals.

Redshirt senior Killian Cardinale needed overtime to move on past the Round of 16. After trailing by as many as six points early on, he secured two points on a takedown late in the third period to send the match into an extra period.

Fifth-seeded Cardinale secured two more points late in overtime to advance via a 10-8 decision.

West Virginia native Peyton Hall is also 2-0 in Detroit.

Hall scored four points in the final period to pick up a 7-3 decision victory over the eighth-seeded wrestler from Harvard.

Both Hall and Cardinale will compete in the first session on Friday. A win would secure their place in the NCAA semifinals.

A loss, meanwhile, would send them to the consolation bracket.

Cardinale and Hall’s quarterfinal opponents have a combined one loss on the season. Cardinale will take on the No. 4 seed in his division, while Hall will face the top-seeded wrestler in the 165 pound weight class.

Fans can watch all of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships on Watch ESPN. They can also stay connected to the tournament with live stats and bracket updates on trackwrestling.com.