MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has announced that Beanie Bishop, a 5-10, 185-pound, redshirt senior defensive back from Louisville, Kentucky, has signed a grant-in-aid and will transfer to WVU from Minnesota. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Beanie Bishop, r-Sr., DB, 5-10, 185, Louisville, Ky./Pleasure Ridge Park/Western Kentucky/Minnesota

2022 (r-Jr.) – Minnesota

  • Played for coach P.J. Fleck at Minnesota
  • Saw action in 13 games, helping the Gophers finish 9-4 and win the Pinstripe Bowl
  • Finished with 29 tackles, including 20 solo stops, one sack and a pass breakup
  • Had one tackle against Syracuse in the Pinstripe Bowl
  • Made three solo tackles at Wisconsin
  • Registered two tackles, including one sack, against Northwestern
  • Had a tackle against Rutgers and Nebraska
  • Recorded five tackles at Penn State
  • Finished with six tackles at Illinois
  • Had three tackles and a pass breakup against Purdue
  • Registered four tackles against Colorado
  • Made his Minnesota debut and totaled two tackles against New Mexico State 
  • Enrolled at Minnesota in January 2022

2021-2018 (Fr. – r-So.) – Western Kentucky

  • Spent four seasons (2018-21), playing in 36 career games at Western Kentucky
  • 2021 All-Conference USA First Team (defensive back) and Conference USA Honorable Mention (kickoff returner)
  • Conference USA Defensive Player of the Week (Nov. 6, 2021)
  • Finished with 76 tackles, totaling 8.5 tackles for loss
  • Also had 12 pass breakups, three interceptions and forced one fumble
  • Returned 32 kickoffs for 799 yards
  • In 2021, played in 13 games, making 43 tackles, including 6.5 tackles for loss
  • Had three interceptions (returned one for a touchdown) and four pass breakups and forced a fumble
  • Returned 28 kickoffs for 676 yards
  • In 2020, started one of the six games he played in, finishing with 15 tackles, including 14 solo stops and broke up four passes
  • Returned four kickoffs for 123 yards in the LendingTree Bowl vs. Georgia State, including a 42-yarder
  • In 2019, played in all 13 games, making 17 tackles and breaking up one pass
  • In 2018, played in four games
  • Made one catch at Louisiana Tech and made one tackle against UTEP

High School

  • Coached by Tommy Williams at Pleasure Ridge Park High in Louisville, Kentucky
  • Earned Class 6A All-District 3 honors at wide receiver, defensive back and special teams returner
  • Named the Greater Louisville Offensive Player of the Game at the 2017 Best of the Bluegrass All-Star Game
  • As a junior, recorded 38 tackles and made two interceptions
  • Made 24 catches for 697 yards and seven touchdowns
  • 247Sports ranked him as a two-star recruit and as the No. 19 player in Kentucky and the 198th player nationally at his position