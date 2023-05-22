MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has announced that Beanie Bishop, a 5-10, 185-pound, redshirt senior defensive back from Louisville, Kentucky, has signed a grant-in-aid and will transfer to WVU from Minnesota. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.
Beanie Bishop, r-Sr., DB, 5-10, 185, Louisville, Ky./Pleasure Ridge Park/Western Kentucky/Minnesota
2022 (r-Jr.) – Minnesota
- Played for coach P.J. Fleck at Minnesota
- Saw action in 13 games, helping the Gophers finish 9-4 and win the Pinstripe Bowl
- Finished with 29 tackles, including 20 solo stops, one sack and a pass breakup
- Had one tackle against Syracuse in the Pinstripe Bowl
- Made three solo tackles at Wisconsin
- Registered two tackles, including one sack, against Northwestern
- Had a tackle against Rutgers and Nebraska
- Recorded five tackles at Penn State
- Finished with six tackles at Illinois
- Had three tackles and a pass breakup against Purdue
- Registered four tackles against Colorado
- Made his Minnesota debut and totaled two tackles against New Mexico State
- Enrolled at Minnesota in January 2022
2021-2018 (Fr. – r-So.) – Western Kentucky
- Spent four seasons (2018-21), playing in 36 career games at Western Kentucky
- 2021 All-Conference USA First Team (defensive back) and Conference USA Honorable Mention (kickoff returner)
- Conference USA Defensive Player of the Week (Nov. 6, 2021)
- Finished with 76 tackles, totaling 8.5 tackles for loss
- Also had 12 pass breakups, three interceptions and forced one fumble
- Returned 32 kickoffs for 799 yards
- In 2021, played in 13 games, making 43 tackles, including 6.5 tackles for loss
- Had three interceptions (returned one for a touchdown) and four pass breakups and forced a fumble
- Returned 28 kickoffs for 676 yards
- In 2020, started one of the six games he played in, finishing with 15 tackles, including 14 solo stops and broke up four passes
- Returned four kickoffs for 123 yards in the LendingTree Bowl vs. Georgia State, including a 42-yarder
- In 2019, played in all 13 games, making 17 tackles and breaking up one pass
- In 2018, played in four games
- Made one catch at Louisiana Tech and made one tackle against UTEP
High School
- Coached by Tommy Williams at Pleasure Ridge Park High in Louisville, Kentucky
- Earned Class 6A All-District 3 honors at wide receiver, defensive back and special teams returner
- Named the Greater Louisville Offensive Player of the Game at the 2017 Best of the Bluegrass All-Star Game
- As a junior, recorded 38 tackles and made two interceptions
- Made 24 catches for 697 yards and seven touchdowns
- 247Sports ranked him as a two-star recruit and as the No. 19 player in Kentucky and the 198th player nationally at his position