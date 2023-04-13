Jimmy Bell Jr. (15) looks out onto the court in game against (Photo: Jamie Green/Gold and Blue Nation)

Says WVU hoops center is on a "trial run" on the gridiron this spring

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A WVU hoops big man is currently practicing with the football team, according to Neal Brown.

The fifth-year head football coach confirmed that Bell has been training with the football team as of this week and is on a “trial run” with the program. He’ll continue to practice with the football team through the spring game, and will then decide if he wants to change sports, according to Brown.

Bell practiced with the team on Tuesday and Thursday, but Brown said nothing is definitive with the player at this time.

“When I say it’s a trial run, it really is, it’s a trial run,” Brown said.

Bell played football and basketball at Arthur Hill High School in Saginaw, Michigan. Though he ultimately decided to play college basketball, he did receive a football offer from Akron, while also garnering interest from schools like Ohio State, Michigan and Michigan State. He played offensive tackle.

But after enrolling at Bella Vista College Prep in Arizona in 2018, Bell switched gears to focus solely on basketball. He played college hoops at Saint Louis and Moberly Area Community College before joining head coach Bob Huggins’ roster at WVU.

In his lone season with WVU hoops, Bell started all 34 games at center, averaging 4.8 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. The 6-10, 285-pound big man also dropped roughly 70 pounds to get into playing shape before last season.

But after some discussions between Brown and Huggins, Bell received the green light to take on what’s essentially a try-out with the football team.

“There have been some successful transitions with long guys,” Brown said.

Brown said Bell is practicing as an offensive tackle, but could also be used as a tight end if he decides to pursue football next season.

The player is currently on scholarship with the men’s basketball team, but Brown indicated that he could earn a scholarship with the football team, and be removed from the basketball team’s scholarship numbers, should he decide to switch sports.

Bell could also opt for a fifth and final year of college basketball next season with WVU hoops. Fellow rising fifth years Tre Mitchell and Joe Toussaint have each committed to return to Huggins’ team for an additional season.