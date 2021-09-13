Neal Brown shares thoughts on Big 12 expansion

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Some questions about the future of the Big 12 Conference were answered last Friday when the league announced the addition of four new members who will ultimately replace Texas and Oklahoma, the two schools who will soon leave the conference and join the SEC.

What does WVU head coach Neal Brown think about the news?

“I think it answers some questions for the longevity of the league,” Brown said Monday on the Big 12 teleconference.

But the third year leader of the Mountaineers admits he hasn’t wasted any energy thinking about the league’s future at this point.

“Honestly, I haven’t spent one second thinking about it. Our schedule didn’t change this year, it’s not gonna change next year,” Brown said. “I know our administration has. [Director of Athletics] Shane [Lyons] and [university president] Gordon [Gee] and guys in a higher level than me have been working on it, but it’s not something I’ve put a lot of thought into.”

As for how the conference’s expansion could impact recruiting, Brown explained that his focus will remain on winning football games.

“To me, winning solves — winning’s the biggest piece of recruiting. You want to recruit well? You better win. That’s kind of what our focus needs to be,” Brown said.

BYU, Central Florida, Cincinnati and Houston have each accepted invitations to join the Big 12. BYU will join in 2023, while the remaining three institutions will join no later than summer 2024.

Texas and Oklahoma are expected to remain Big 12 members through the 2024-25 academic year.

West Virginia opens its 2021 Big 12 schedule next Saturday when it takes on Oklahoma. Kickoff is set for 7:30 ET in Norman.