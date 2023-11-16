MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University head football coach Neal Brown offered updates on sophomore running back CJ Donaldson and senior offensive tackle Doug Nester on his weekly radio show Thursday evening after both players sustained injuries in the Oklahoma game last week.

Donaldson exited the game with an ankle injury, and Brown says that the starting running back will be a “true game-time decision” for Saturday’s game against Cincinnati.

“He’ll warm up. He’ll dress. We’ll see on Saturday,” Brown said.

Nester suffered his second injury of the season against the Sooners, and much like for the BYU game, Nester will dawn the Old Gold and Blue for his last game at Milan Puskar Stadium, but Brown could opt to include redshirt junior Nick Malone into the tackle rotations.

“He’s had some bad luck here in the last few weeks, but he’s going to dress,” Brown said. “He was better [Thursday] than I anticipated, so we’ll see how it goes for him over the next 48 hours also.”

WVU hosts Cincinnati for Senior Day Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET. The Mountaineers will also honor legendary coach Don Nehlen by immortalizing his name on the Diversified Energy Terrace at Milan Puskar Stadium along with other WVU greats.