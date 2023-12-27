CHARLOTTE — There is always a level of unknown entering a bowl game.

An opponent you haven’t played this season is standing on the other sideline. In West Virginia’s case, it’s an opponent WVU hasn’t played in 15 years. Adding to the unknown, West Virginia’s opponent — North Carolina — will be without many of its top players and relying on young, inexperienced players like redshirt freshman quarterback Conner Harrell, who is making his first collegiate start.

No matter who the bowl game opponent is, there are factors that can keep a head coach up at night in the month-long preparation period.

“Three things that, as a head coach, worry me, and I see it because I watch all of the bowl games, [are] taking care of the football on offense, you know simple exchanges things like that, second thing is tackling, because you don’t really live tackle during the month of December, and the third thing is special teams,” WVU head coach Neal Brown said Tuesday.

Let’s take those concerns one by one, starting with taking care of the football.

North Carolina is tied for 32nd in the country with 14 turnovers on offense this season. West Virginia turned the football over 13 times, losing six fumbles and throwing seven interceptions.

WVU gave away the football four times in the last five games. UNC opponents forced eight turnovers over that same stretch, including six in the last two. The Mountaineers and Tar Heels both had four games with zero turnovers this season.

Turnovers are one of the many areas where, statistically, West Virginia and North Carolina had very similar seasons.

Next is special teams. Brown always stresses the importance of the third, and oft-overlooked phase of the game. Bowl games, however, bring a unique challenge to special teams units across the country.

“Much of the transitions is actually the schematics of it,” Brown said. “Making sure you have 11 guys on the field, making sure they understand that people tend to fake punts and fake field goals a little bit more in bowl games than they do during the traditional season.”

WVU was the victim of a special teams fake out in its last bowl game appearance. Minnesota successfully pulled off a fake PAT to take an 8-0 lead in the 2021 Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

The Mountaineers haven’t tried any special teams deception since last November when Sam James took a direct snap out of punt formation on fourth down against Iowa State. The last special teams specialist to attempt a pass was Aussie punter Josh Growden who completed a seven-yard pass for a first down against Oklahoma in 2019.

West Virginia has shown some trickery on offense this year, most notably a 21-yard pass from Traylon Ray against Texas Tech.

Brown’s third concern of missed tackles is harder to track, statistically. However, tackles for loss could be a key determining factor in the outcome Wednesday night.

UNC running back Omarion Hampton lost just 14 yards on rushing attempts this year. In fact, Hampton had six games this season in which he had more rushing touchdowns than yards lost on the ground.

“He very rarely has a negative run,” Brown said. “From a running back perspective, [he has] one of the fewest numbers of negative runs in the entire country, and he breaks tackles, He’s a big guy, and [has a] very strong lower body, so he breaks tackles. But he’s a concern. He’s as good as anybody we’ve played.”