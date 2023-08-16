Today, the Big 12 Conference announced that three-time Grammy-award winning artist Nelly will perform at halftime of the 2023 Dr Pepper Big 12 Football Championship game. Nelly will be joined by the marching bands of both participating teams. Additional entertainment and fan experience enhancements for the Football Championship game will be announced at a later date.

“We are thrilled to announce Nelly will be joining our school’s marching bands to perform at the first-ever Big 12 Football Championship halftime show,” said Commissioner Brett Yormark. “The Big 12 is committed to living at the intersection of sports and culture and introducing Championship enhancements that are best in class.”

Nelly is no stranger to the gridiron – the nine-time Billboard Music Award-winner has performed in the halftime shows of Super Bowl XXXV and Super Bowl XXXVIII. Additionally, Nelly performed at halftime of the 2022 NFL Divisional Playoff matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, and made his acting debut in the 2005-remake of “The Longest Yard”.

Last Saturday, tickets went on sale for the 2023 Dr Pepper Big 12 Football Championship. New for this year, tickets are available across nine price levels ranging from $99-$350. They can be purchased online only via SeatGeek at https://big12.us/3i564VW.

The 2023 Big 12 Football Championship Game will kickoff at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, December 2 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.