WVU offensive lineman Doug Nestor, a former Hokie, warms up before the rivalry clash with Virginia Tech. (Photo by Ryan Decker)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia is getting one of its starting guards back for next season.

Senior Doug Nester announced Thursday that he will return for the 2023 campaign as a fifth-year senior. Nester walked for Senior Day but will utilize his final year of eligibility in the upcoming season.

Nester started 11 of WVU’s 12 games in 2022 on the offensive line in his second year with the Mountaineers. He has made 24 appearances at WVU after transferring from Virginia Tech.

The Spring Valley High School played two seasons with the Hokies before returning to his home state. Of note, he has helped WVU defeat his former team twice, including once at Lane Stadium.