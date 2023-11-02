MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Big 12 Conference has announced that Saturday’s contest between WVU football and BYU will now be televised on FOX. The game will still begin at 7 p.m. at Milan Puskar Stadium.

The game was originally scheduled to air on FS1. The change to FOX was made due to the MLB World Series ending in five games.

Saturday’s game between WVU and BYU will mark the second meeting between the two storied programs, and the first in Morgantown.

WVU’s matchup with the Cougars will be the annual True Blue and Military Appreciation Game. All fans in attendance are encouraged to wear blue to the game.

Legendary Hall of Fame linebacker Chuck Howley’s number 66 will be retired at the end of the first quarter.