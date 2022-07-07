New season tickets for West Virginia’s 2022-23 men’s basketball campaign are now on sale at the Mountaineer Ticket Office.

New men’s basketball season ticket holders who purchase by the July 29 priority deadline will have the opportunity to select their seat locations during the online Optional Seat Selection Process in September.

Purchasing upper-level season tickets will guarantee fans a seat selection time and save money compared to buying tickets at the single-game price. Upper-level season tickets are available for $365 each in the upper-sideline sections, and $300 in the upper-baseline sections. Fans should note the WVU Coliseum sideline sections are 206-217 and 231-237 and upper-baseline sections are 201-205, 218-225 and 238-240.

To order 2022-23 men’s basketball season tickets, visit WVUGAME.com or call 1-800-WVU GAME. Season ticket holders purchasing online at WVUGAME.com can now choose an interest-free, four-month payment plan and enjoy the convenience of spreading out season tickets and parking payment. Payment plan customers will put the first 25% down at the time of payment, then be charged on the 15th (or first business day after the 15th) of the month in August, September and October. For more information, visit WVUsports.com/PaymentPlan.

Order forms are being mailed to MAC members and past ticket purchasers, while WVU faculty/staff members should watch for announcements on how to utilize their 20% discount in E-NEWS. Faculty/staff can purchase up to six season tickets at the discounted rate.

Season tickets purchased after the July 29 deadline will be allocated by the Mountaineer Ticket Office to the best available seats based on Mountaineer Athletic Club (MAC) annual giving levels and priority points within each giving level.

West Virginia will play 17 regular season home games and an exhibition at the WVU Coliseum. The Mountaineers open the regular season against Mount St. Mary’s on Nov. 7. The 2022-23 home schedule features matchups with defending national champion Kansas, and five other 2022 NCAA tournament teams from the Big 12 Conference: Baylor, Texas, Texas Tech, TCU and Iowa State. The nonconference slate is highlighted by matchups with Auburn in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge in addition to games with UAB and Navy.

Mini-package and single-game tickets will go on sale at a later date.