Nicco Marchiol officially signs for WVU football

Nicco Marchiol is officially a Mountaineer.

WVU’s top quarterback commit of the 2022 class signed his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday, solidifying his future in Morgantown.

“I think I’ve done a really good job of finding a place that really has a need for me and a place that I can really start a culture and really build a winning culture around the team,” he said at his signing live on Stadium. “So it’s a really good opportunity for me and the ’22 class that’s coming in with me.”

Marchiol signed his NLI in front of a small crowd at the Ford Center along with some other top prospects in the 2022 high school class.

The former Hamilton High quarterback committed to the Mountaineers in June, and went on to make headlines across the football world. Early in his season, he led a 17-point comeback in just over a minute to earn a win against fifth-ranked Bishop Gorman, landing on SportsCenter and making the rounds on social media.

He finished his season in the state finals, but fell just short of completing an undefeated season. Still, his impact on the field was more than noticed, as he earned high school football player of the year honors from both Gatorade and MaxPreps after throwing for 2,429 yards and 35 touchdowns.

Marchiol is one of the top prospects in Neal Brown’s 2022 class, coming in as a consensus top-20 quarterback and a top-four prospect out of Arizona.