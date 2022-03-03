MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Nine members of the West Virginia University gymnastics team were named to the 2022 Academic All-Big 12 Gymnastics First Team, the league announced on Thursday.

Of the nine WVU honorees, four Mountaineers earned the recognition with a 4.0 grade point average (GPA). Senior Esperanza Abarca (art education) and juniors Emily Holmes-Hackerd (exercise physiology), Abbie Pierson (exercise physiology) and Kianna Yancey (psychology) were four of nine student-athletes across the league to record a 4.0 GPA.

Abarca earned her third career recognition on the first team, while Holmes-Hackerd, Pierson and Yancey earned their second career first-team honors.

Seniors Kendra Combs (general business) and Rachel Hornung (exercise physiology) also garnered first-team accolades. Hornung earned her third career honor, and Combs collected her second career first-team recognition, as well as her third Academic All-Big 12 Team honor overall.

Additionally, a trio of sophomores tallied their first career Academic All-Big 12 First Team honors, after being recognized on the Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team a season ago. Chloe Asper (psychology), Agatha Handono (exercise physiology) and Kiana Lewis (journalism) collected their first career awards.



In total, the 2022 Academic All-Big 12 Teams were comprised of 45 gymnasts from across the Big 12. Iowa State led the way with 14 honorees, followed by 13 from Oklahoma and nine from West Virginia and affiliate member Denver.



First team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 GPA or higher, while the second team selections hold a 3.00-3.19 GPA.



To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher, either cumulative or the two previous semesters, and must have participated in 20 percent of their team’s scheduled contests. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence. Senior student-athletes who have participated for a minimum of two years and meet all the criteria except percent of participation also are eligible.



Looking ahead, West Virginia now prepares to complete its home season on Sunday, March 6, as it welcomes Ball State to Morgantown, on Senior Day. Action inside the WVU Coliseum is tabbed for 2 p.m. ET.