Nine WVU volleyball players earn Academic All-Big 12 Honors

Nine members of the West Virginia University volleyball team were named to the 2021-22 Academic All-Big 12 Volleyball Team, announced by the league office on Wednesday.



Six honorees landed on the Academic All-Big 12 First Team.



Of the Mountaineers honored, senior Lacey Zerwas (business) and fifth-year senior Alexa Hasting (digital marketing communications) claimed the first-team recognition with a 4.00 grade point average (GPA). The duo was two of 12 from the conference to boast a 4.00 GPA. Zerwas and Hasting were named to the first team for the third time.



Additionally, senior Kristin Lux (sport management) garnered her third career Academic All-Big 12 First Team accolade.



A pair of Mountaineers also were named to the first team for the second time in their careers: redshirt junior Marielena Somoza (fashion, design & merchandising) and junior Emmy Ogogor (exercise physiology).

For the first time in her career, redshirt senior Alison Thomas (sport management) was named to the first team.



Additionally, fifth-year senior Briana Lynch (health sciences), junior Natalie Winter (multidisciplinary studies) and senior Natali Petrova (sport management) were named to the second team.



In total, 85 student-athletes were named to the 2021-22 Academic All-Big 12 Volleyball Team. The first team is comprised of 75 selections, while 10 members were represented on the second team.



First team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 GPA or higher, while the second team selections hold a 3.00-3.19 GPA.



To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher, either cumulative or the two previous semesters, and must have participated in 20 percent of their team’s scheduled contests. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence. Senior student-athletes who have participated for a minimum of two years and meet all the criteria except percent of participation also are eligible.



For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVUVolleyball on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.