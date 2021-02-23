Gold and Blue Nation
Countdown to Tax Day
April 15 2021 12:00 am

No. 10 WVU hoops caps road trip with victory at TCU

Gold and Blue Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This season, WVU hoops owns the Lone Star State.

The No. 10 Mountaineers topped TCU 74-66 in Fort Worth Tuesday, marking their sixth Big 12 road victory in a row. They’ll conclude the regular season with a 3-0 record in the state of Texas, as the Big 12 announced before tip that they will not play their game at Baylor this week

Guard Taz Sherman led the Mountaineers in scoring with 23 points, while forward Derek Culver logged his 11th double-double of the season with 18 points and 14 rebounds. 

But West Virginia needed some key buckets in the closing minutes from guard Miles McBride as the Horned Frogs tried to mount a comeback. Head coach Bob Huggins still thinks WVU needs to do a better job of closing games.

“We’ve gotta not take our foot off people’s throats and let them up and let them get started again, but I thought we had stretches where we played really well, and stretches where we didn’t play really well,” Huggins said. 

WVU (16-6, 9-4) has now won more away games (seven) than home games (six) this season, though its final four regular season contests will be played at the Coliseum. The Mountaineers return to action Saturday when they host Kansas State. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

WVU Football

More on the Mountaineers

More Gold and Blue Nation

Follow GBN on Twitter!

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS