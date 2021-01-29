No. 11 WVU gears up to host Florida in Big 12/SEC Challenge

A couple of high-riding basketball squads will clash when 11th-ranked West Virginia hosts the Florida Gators in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Action tips off at 2 p.m. on ESPN.

The Mountaineers (11-4, 4-3 Big 12) are coming off an instant classic victory over No. 10 Texas Tech, in which the two conference foes swung the momentum back and forth until WVU’s Miles McBride stole the win on a game-winning layup. Florida (6-3, 9-4 SEC) is on a three-game win streak, including a 75-49 domination of Tennessee at home on Jan. 19.

The two programs have met a total of nine times dating back to 1963, with the all-time series favoring the Gators by a degree of 6-3. They’ve also taken the last three meetings, including a 2018 66-56 clash at Madison Square Garden.

McBride is the leading scorer for WVU and is coming off a 24-point performance against TTU, but Coach Bob Huggins has plenty of other weapons at his disposal for the upcoming contest. Derek Culver has been a stalwart for the Mountaineers inside, and has been good enough to land a spot as a top-ten finalist for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award.

The junior big man has faced a lot of adversity this season, including an increased workload and some injuries through which he’s played.

“I’m pretty accustomed to getting beat up in the post every game. It’s not like a knock on the refs or anything, but I’m just used to it so at this point I’ve just got to accept it,” Culver said. “I just try to go out there, put a hard head on there and try to go out and win for my team.”

WVU is facing a quick Florida team that likes to use its athleticism to get an edge. Much of its offense comes off turnovers and on the fastbreak, which could be a challenge for West Virginia. To counter that, Huggins has one simple solution.

“Score,” he said. “The more you score, the less likely that they’re going to be able to transition.”

After losing Keyontae Johnson to a tragic season-ending heart inflammation, sophomnore guard Tre Mann is the standard-bearer of the Florida offense scoring at a clip of 14.7 points per game.

Florida’s trip to Morgantown will also mark the return of former Mountaineer guard Darris Nichols, who is now an assistant coach for the Gators. He spent four years on WVU’s roster as a student-athlete before re-joining the team in 2010-11 as a graduate assistant.

“He had a really ugly-looking jumpshot, but for some reason, it went in,” Huggins recalled. “But it was ugly looking.”

WVU tips off against Florida at 2 p.m. on ESPn.