MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A dominant performance Saturday has West Virginia feeling like a different team than the one that fell in Fort Worth earlier in the week. But after a one-game reprieve from ranked competition, another Top 25 opponent enters the WVU Coliseum on Wednesday.

Here’s everything you need to know about the contest.

No. 13 Iowa State at WVU men’s basketball game information

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia

TV Channel: ESPN 2

Stream: WatchESPN

Radio: Find your affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

Series history: West Virginia leads 12-9 since 2013

Last meeting: Iowa State defeated West Virginia 84-81 on Feb. 23, 2022, in Ames, Iowa

No. 13 Iowa State at West Virginia matchup preview

Both West Virginia and Iowa State’s wins from Saturday could best be described as dominant.

WVU (14-9, 3-7 Big 12) led wire-to-wire behind 34 points from Erik Stevenson in a convincing, 93-61 victory over Oklahoma. The win was the most lopsided victory by the Mountaineers in Big 12 play since defeating Texas by 38 points on Jan. 20, 2020, in Morgantown.

Iowa State (16-6, 7-3) is alone in second place in the Big 12 standings after a resounding 68-53 win over No. 8 Kansas. The Cyclones led from the 18:31 mark in the first half until the final whistle in the victory.

ISU has had an interesting couple of weeks, to say the least. Taking a look at their last six games in order, the Cyclones defeated No. 7 Texas by 11 points, lost to Oklahoma State, defeated No. 5 Kansas State when the Wildcats were the hottest team in the country, got blown out by Missouri in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, blew a 23-point lead in the second half to give Texas Tech its first conference win, and then pummeled No. 8 Kansas.

The Mountaineers have been just as up and down, with multiple wins over ranked teams and at least one head-scratching loss over the same stretch.

Jaren Holmes (13.6 ppg) and Gabe Kalscheur (13.2 ppg) lead Iowa State in scoring. Caleb Grille ranks fifth in the Big 12, averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers per game. Iowa State enters the game with the best scoring defense, giving up just 61 points per game, and the best turnover margin in the league.

Stevenson is averaging 24.5 points per game over the last four contests.

Note: Iowa State’s ranking in the AP Top 25 is likely to change when the latest poll is released on Monday, Feb. 6.