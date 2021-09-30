No. 13 West Virginia women’s soccer hosts Oklahoma to continue Big 12 slate

West Virginia winger Lauren Segalla puts the Mountaineers up 2-0 in the first half of the Mountaineers’ season-opening rout of Buffalo at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium on Aug. 19, 2021. (Photo: Sam Coniglio)

West Virginia women’s soccer looks to add its second Big 12 win of the season on Friday when it hosts the Oklahoma Sooners in league action at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

The Sooners (4-7-1, 0-2 Big 12) had a tough start to their league schedule falling to both Texas Tech and Texas — two losses on the back end of a three-match losing streak. On the other hand, the No. 13 Mountaineers (7-2-1, 1-0 Big 12) entered Big 12 play with a bombastic 4-0 victory over Iowa State, aided by a brace from senior Lauren Segalla.

That was a big performance for the forward, who sneaked into the spot of the team’s top scorer after the two-goal performance. Segalla has battled injuries over the last few seasons, which hampered her minutes on the pitch.

“It’s been incredible to see her get in front of that net and obviously score some goals,” said WVU assistant coach Lisa Stoia. “I think she was a little frustrated at the beginning of the season, and now she’s starting to find the back of the net for us.”

WVU seems to have cured some of its scoring woes from earlier in the season, averaging 3.25 goals across their last four games, including the four-goal blowout to start Big 12 competition. They have a massive opportunity to keep that trend going against the Sooners, who currently allow the most goals in the league after 12 regular season games.

OU has had some lopsided results over the course of its campaign, including a 7-0 defeat to Texas Tech to open Big 12 play. It picked up a little momentum and motivation after its most recent loss, however, 4-3 to Texas.

West Virginia is careful not to judge opponents based on numbers, however.

“No team is taken lightly, Oklahoma has given us some fits in the past…I think they’ve just gotten a little bit unlucky with some of the results,” Stoia said. “I think that some of the goals scored on them, I think if you know soccer and you’ve watched the game, you could definitely see how that’s happened before.”

Stoia added that final third efficiency is a focus for the Mountaineers, and this upcoming contest is just another opportunity to continue to work on that.

Kickoff between the 13th-ranked Mountaineers and the Sooners is set for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+.