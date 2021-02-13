No. 14 West Virginia falls in double-OT to No. 12 Oklahoma

No. 14 West Virginia fell at home to 12th-ranked Oklahoma at home on Saturday, 91-90, in the first overtime game for the Mountaineers since 2019.

The two teams battled hard — the scoreline never went into double-digits as the lead changed hands 15 times throughout the contest. Both teams led for more than 20 minutes, and both teams were able to tie the game by a game-tying bucket in the closing seconds of a half.

“We have to play with an edge, and we didn’t,” said WVU coach Bob Huggins.

Culver sought to set the tone in the game, scoring West Virginia’s first six points inside. Set the tone he did — 14 of West Virginia’s first 16 points came in the paint, the lone exception being a jumper from Miles McBride.

Unfortunately for the Mountaineers, Oklahoma did well to answer those scores. WVU’s lead never got bigger than six points in that span, with the Sooners making sure to erase that deficit in just two minutes.

Both teams struggled from deep in the first half. While Oklahoma made three of its 12 attempts, West Virginia missed its first eight. The ninth try — a made half-court heave by Miles McBride — proved to be the most consequential, as it tied the game up right at halftime.

Culver remained strong for the Mountaineers and carried the game’s momentum in the first half, notching 13 points and nine rebounds. When the second half started, OU’s Austin Reaves seemed to take that momentum, though, notching eight of his team’s first 10.

The second half began to resemble the first contest between the two teams as the Sooners began to build its lead. After Reaves started hot, Umoja Gibson found his shooting stroke, nailing a trio of three-pointers — half of the team’s total in the second. Brady Manek found his touch as well, making both of his three-pointers.

None of those guys were an answer for WVU’s Sean McNeil. As the OU lead reached a game-high nine points, the guard nailed three straight three-pointers to tie the game right back up with three-and-a-half minutes to go. He scored all 21 of his points in the second half, 15 of which came from deep.

Regulation came down to a couple of final possessions for each team, with ultimately Gibson tying it up in the final seconds with a layup to send it into overtime.

After both teams struggled through the first overtime period, the second was an offensive slugfest. A 6-2 run gave the Sooners a quick lead, but Culver muscled in seven straight points for WVU to swing the lead to three for the Mountaineers — their highest of the overtime period. Another run for OU gave them the lead right back, and despite generating extra possessions with good defense and forced turnovers.

It ultimately came down to a three-second inbound play, as WVU sent it in to Culver, who fumbled the ball and eventually got it up — but it didn’t fall.

“It really burns. We really wanted that one, them being the only Big 12 team this crew hasn’t beaten yet,” said WVU guard Deuce McBride. “We had a chance, we had another chance, and just gave it away to them.”

Reaves remained the motor for Oklahoma throughout the game, scoring 28 points, grabbing eight rebounds and dishing seven assists. Gibson finished with 21 points himself, 15 of which came from behind the three-point arc.

“Reaves is super talented, and we knew that coming into this game, and they ball screened with Brady [Manek] and Reaves, and you’ve got two elite shooters and Reaves, a guy that can get downhill and finish around the basket,” McNeil said. “So it’s tough to guard, and they had some success with it, and we struggled to guard it.”

Culver was a force, adding a career-high 29 points and 14 rebounds, while only committing one foul the entire game. Besides McNeil, McBride was the only other Mountaineer in double-figures with 19.

West Virginia also got a strong game from freshman Jalen Bridges, who scored eight points and grabbed 11 boards.

“Jalen played better than anybody else we had,” Huggins said. “You certainly can’t point the finger at Jalen.”

One of the defining statistics of the game came at the free throw line. Despite only getting 10 foul shots in the contest, they sunk all 10 — while WVU made just 11 of its 21 tries.

Oklahoma’s win jumps them over West Virginia to second place in the Big 12 standings, improving their record to 8-4 in the Big 12. WVU falls to a tie for fourth place with Texas at 7-4 in the conference, awaiting a matchup with the Longhorns next Saturday.