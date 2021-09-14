No. 15 Virginia Tech at West Virginia: Kick time, TV/stream info, odds and more

The Battle for the Black Diamond Trophy returns to Morgantown for the first time since 2005 as the 15th-ranked Virginia Tech Hokies travel to Milan Puskar Stadium to face the West Virginia Mountaineers. Here’s everything you need to know about Saturday’s clash:

No. 15 Virginia Tech at West Virginia game information

Date: Sept. 18, 2021

Kick time: Noon ET

Television: FS1 (Big Noon)

Stream: FOX Sports app

Radio: Find your local affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

Location: Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia

Favorite: West Virginia by 3 (via OddsShark consensus)

Series history: West Virginia leads 28-23-1 since 1912

Last meeting: No. 21 Virginia Tech 31, No. 22 West Virginia 24 on Sept. 3, 2017 at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland

Match-up preview:

While West Virginia has edged Virginia Tech in the all-time series, Hokie fans have had a stronger hold on the bragging rights in the most recent matchups, taking seven of the last nine meetings. That history between the programs — which predates even World War I — will be at the forefront of both fanbases’ minds on Saturday, but for the players and coaches on the field, it will be relatively new territory.

WVU and Virginia Tech have squared off just once since the last time they squared off in Morgantown when they met on FedEx Field. Only a handful of players that participated in that 2017 clash will be playing on Saturday, so they will be looking forward to making their own unique mark on the storied fight for the Black Diamond Trophy.

Virginia Tech heads to Milan Puskar Stadium with an undefeated 2-0 record, headlined by an upset of North Carolina to open the season. Following it up with a blowout of Middle Tennessee the following week, the Hokies catapulted themselves to the No. 15 spot in this week’s AP Poll. Led by speedy quarterback Braxton Burmeister, the Hokies

West Virginia earned its first victory of the season over Long Island after falling in another rivalry matchup against Maryland. The Mountaineers were looking for improvement in week two, and largely, they got it, winning 66-0 without a single punt. Of course, the ranked Hokies of the ACC are sure to be a tougher opponent than Long Island of FCS.