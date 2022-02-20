Just one quarter made the difference for No. 14 Texas as the Longhorns took down the West Virginia Mountaineers 67-58 at the WVU Coliseum on Sunday.

The nine-point deficit at the final buzzer was made in the second quarter as the Longhorns took advantage of five WVU turnovers. They turned that into seven points as guard Rori Harmon began her strong performance with an 11-point half.

In fact, WVU led the Longhorns with just under three minutes left in the half, but Texas went on a nine-point run to steal the lead by halftime.

“We couldn’t keep their point guard out of the paint, and then when we were in front of her, she just shot over us,” said WVU coach Mike Carey. “I mean, they didn’t hit a three. All their shots was inside the paint, just shooting it over our smaller guards.”

The point guard Harmon spearheaded a physical game by the Longhorns, leading the game in points (19), rebounds (8) and assists (7).

WVU, which plays a physical style itself, took some lumps from Texas in the contest. Kari Niblack was leading the Mountaineers with nine points and four rebounds at halftime. She was forced to leave the game in the second quarter, however, when she took an intentional offensive foul from Lauren Ebo.

Niblack attempted to return to the contest later in the quarter, but was sent back to the locker room. Coach Mike Carey confirmed that the senior forward had sustained a concussion and would miss WVU’s next game at Texas Tech on Wednesday.

“Let’s face it, you lose Kari, and that surer than hell didn’t help us,” Carey said. “I mean, you lose our leading scorer from the first half, our rebounder…but it hurts us more probably defensively.”

Texas relied on inside scoring for its win, notching 44 of its 67 points in the paint. It also went the entire game without making a three-pointer, while taking just one attempt all game.

WVU was 3-for-6 from three-point range, while scoring 36 points in the paint.

DeYona Gaston added 13 points and two rebounds to the Longhorns’ effort, and Audrey Warren chipped in 11 points, four rebounds and a pair of assists.

Esmery Martinez led WVU with 13 points and six rebounds, and Madisen Smith added 10 points and five assists.

WVU’s losing streak extends to five straight games with the defeat. The Mountaineers slide to 11-13 overall and 4-10 in the Big 12, which puts them in seventh.

Tip-off between the Mountaineers and the Red Raiders is set for 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at United Supermarkets Arena.