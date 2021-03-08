No. 17 WVU dominated inside, takes loss to No. 6 Baylor before heading to Big 12 Tournament

No. 17 West Virginia ended its regular season on a sour note after falling to sixth-ranked Baylor, 96-73.

The loss caps off a grueling four-game road slate for the Mountaineers, which continues as they head to Kansas City to start their postseason in the Big 12 Tournament as the two-seed.

“I just don’t understand that, I never will, and it’s a shame,” said WVU coach Mike Carey. “That’s not an excuse. I’ve been coaching 30-something years as a head coach and never played four straight away games at the end of the season. Ever.”

That road rust was hardly visible in the opening moments of the game. West Virginia racked up fouls in the early part of the game as Esmery Martinez and Kari Niblack both picked up multiple calls in the first minutes. That didn’t seem to hurt them at all in the half as the guards picked up the slack, as they sank half of their 10 three-point attempts.

Defensively, WVU struggled to defending Baylor center Queen Egbo. She played all 20 minutes of the half, and scored 16 points and grabbed five rebounds.

Egbo’s effort wasn’t quite enough to knock West Virginia out of the game, however, as Baylor held just a six-point lead into the locker room for halftime.

Kirsten “KK” Deans took over in the third quarter, scoring 14 points as the Mountaineers tried to make up some ground. The rest of the team struggled offensively, however, and Deans and Kari Niblack added to their foul totals — setting up a rough fourth quarter.

Three Mountaineers would eventually pick up their fifth fouls in the fourth quarter, severely limiting Carey’s management of an already depleted lineup.

“I mean you’ve already got everybody out of position with [injured point guard] Madi [Smith] out,” Carey said. “So now you’ve got your two and the one, your three at the two, one time tonight we had Esmery at the three.”

Baylor’s win truly came from the inside game, especially on the glass. The Lady Bears grabbed 53 offensive rebounds (including 23 on the offensive boards) to West Virginia’s 28 total rebounds. The Bears then turned those into 28 second chance points, many of which contributed to their 64 points in the paint.

“We got lazy in the paint, and you can’t get lazy on Baylor in the paint, that’s what happens, you get in foul trouble and they start pounding it inside,” Carey said. “I mean, we were giving up offensive rebounds on foul shots. That’s unheard of.”

WVU did get a strong offensive showing from Deans, who finished with 22 points before fouling out. Martinez was also in double figures, adding 13 despite limited minutes due to fouls.

Egbo was the leading scorer for the contest with 26, while adding 10 boards. Dijonai Carrington also added a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds.

Luckily for West Virginia, this game did not mean much for the bigger picture. They plan to leave right from Waco and head to Kansas City, where they will take COVID-19 tests on Tuesday morning before beginning preparations on Wednesday for their opening matchup in the Big 12 Tournament. With the second seed, WVU gets a bye and awaits the winner of the 7 and 10 seeds matchup between Texas Tech and Kansas State.

“We’ve played each of them twice, so we know what they do,” Carey said. “So we’ll be ready for either one.”